Haryana IAS officer posts abusive words on Facebook

Mewat deputy commissioner Maniram Sharma in news for his abusive posts on social media platform Facebook. In fact, he admitted his love for abusive language.

"Eight out of 10 words I use in a sentence are abuses and I love my language. You should go and complain to the Union Public Service Commission, which selected me not just once, but thrice," says the Indian Administrative Officer in charge of the most backward district of Haryana in terms of development, reported Hindustan Times.

His posts on Facebook were related to a campaign end open defecation in the district. He posted a picture of police arresting four men for defecating in the open during a random check at Salahedi and Samba villages. The post read: "Aaj inki akad dheeli karni thi aur tassali se kar bhi di. (Today I needed to teach these people a lesson and have done it in a befitting manner). These people were using their power and approach to violate rules."

Sharma went on to write: "Ek taraf kehte hain khule mein shoch karne walon ka na namaz kubool hota hai na roza..aur dusri taraf Ramzan mein ye harkat. (They say God doesn't accept namaz and roza of those who defecate in the open and these people are doing this during Ramzan."

According to reports, when asked about his controversial Facebook posts, Sharma disconnected the call.

OneIndia News