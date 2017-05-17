Haryana Gram Panchayats propose to name sports stadiums after Bhagat Singh

Gram Panchayats in Haryana have sent proposals to the government to rename sports stadiums in their area after revolutionary leader Bhagat Singh.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anil Vij told media about renaming of Gram Panchayats in Haryana. Anil Vij said: "Ninety per cent of the proposals received from panchayats in the state have recommended that sports stadia named after Rajiv Gandhi should be renamed after Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and other martyrs."

Gram Panchayats to rename sports stadium in their area on Bhagat Singh;remove name of Rajiv Gandhi:A Vij,Haryana Min on renaming of stadiums pic.twitter.com/hDd1i5RO1n — ANI (@ANI_news) May 17, 2017

It may be recalled that Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor kicked off a controversy by criticizing the Gandhi family for having named the major national assets after names of their family members.

THINK. There are 64 prominent places named after them only in New Delhi! Do you need that many to commemorate them? pic.twitter.com/zdmVEAaal7 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 19, 2016

(With agency inputs)