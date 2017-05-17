Haryana Gram Panchayats propose to name sports stadiums after Bhagat Singh

It may be recalled that Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor kicked off a controversy by criticizing the Gandhi family for having named the major national assets after their family members.

Gram Panchayats in Haryana have sent proposals to the government to rename sports stadiums in their area after revolutionary leader Bhagat Singh.

Bhagat Singh. PTI file photo

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anil Vij told media about renaming of Gram Panchayats in Haryana. Anil Vij said: "Ninety per cent of the proposals received from panchayats in the state have recommended that sports stadia named after Rajiv Gandhi should be renamed after Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and other martyrs."

(With agency inputs)

