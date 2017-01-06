Haryana govt, Patanjali to tie-up for World Herbal Forest

Chandigarh, Jan 6: The Haryana government will soon sign an MoU with yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Yogpeeth for the development of the World Herbal Forest, a minister said on Friday.

The herbal forest will be located int Morni hills in Panchkula district, near Chandigarh.

State Health Minister Anil Vij said on Friday that the central government has assured its full assistance to develop the World Herbal Forest.

Ramdev's 'Patanjali' brand of herbal products have gained in popularity in the last nearly three years. Baba Ramdev had said earlier that Patanjali products will expand globally.

IANS