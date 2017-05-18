Haryana govt acts against cops for lapses in Rohtak gangrape probe

Two police officers were suspended while another one was transferred by the Haryana government for lapses in the investigation of Rohtak gangrape case, said reports.

A departmental inquiry will be initiated against them.

In a savage crime reminiscent of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case, a young woman from Haryana's Sonepat district was abducted, gang-raped and brutally murdered.

The woman, aged around 23, went missing on May 9. Her body was found on the outskirts of Rohtak town early on May 12.

Her head and face were smashed with a blunt object and later crushed under the wheels of a vehicle. Two men, including her neighbour Sumit, were later arrested.

The National Commission for Women sought a fair and speedy trial in the case. The Delhi Commission for Women had called for death punishment to rapists following the horrific crime.

The incident came days after the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence awarded to four convicts in the December 16, 2012, Nirbhaya gang-rape case.

OneIndia News