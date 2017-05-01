Haryana Cong leaders should be 'beaten with shoes' for poor development: BJP

Jind, Apr 30: In a shocking remark that may trigger a political row, BJP MP Raj Kumar Saini on Sunday said Congress leaders should be 'beaten up with shoes' for allegedly not bringing development in Haryana.

"The Congress has formed government in Haryana on multiple occasions. It has turned people into beggars. "And now, when the BJP is in power in the state, Congress leaders are alleging that people are being wronged. Such leaders should be beaten up with shoes," he said.

Speaking at Singhana village in Jind after celebrating B R Ambedkar's 126th birth anniversary, Saini also held ex-chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda responsible for 'vitiating the atmosphere of brotherhood' in the state.

On the issue of reservation, the BJP MP from Kurukshetra said he favoured fixing of quota on the basis of size of communities.

PTI