Haryana Cabinet approves extension of Metro rail from Delhi to Sonepat

Chandigarh, Jun 1: The Haryana Cabinet on Thursday approved the extension of Metro Rail from Narela in Delhi to Kundli in Sonepat district. The project will be financed by the state and Central governments, with Haryana providing 80 per cent of the funds, and the Centre taking care of the rest.

This was the funding pattern adopted for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) extension to Gurugram, Faridabad and Bahadurgarh in Haryana.

The state government will contribute Rs 968.20 crore as its share, an official spokesman said. The 4.86-km long extension will have three stations -- Narela Sector 5, Kundli and Nathupur.

All the three stations will be elevated. The construction for the Narela-Kundli extension is proposed to start in April 2018 and end by March 2022.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, also approved the revised funding pattern of Metro projects in the state. Under this, 50 per cent of funds for DMRC projects in Haryana will be contributed by the Haryana Infrastructure Development Board, 20 per cent by the Haryana Urban Development Authority, 18 per cent by state government and 12 per cent by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, the spokesman said.

The state government also notified a revised Transit Oriented Development Policy, which prescribes parameters for creating TOD as a means of densification of corridors along Mass Rapid Transit System projects, and also as a source of generating revenue for financing the MRTS projects.

The fee or charges collected under this policy will be kept under a separate head in the Infrastructure Development Fund and will be exclusively utilised for implementation of MRTS projects.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal that bus fares beyond Rs 15 be charged in multiples of five. Tickets below Rs 15 will be of Rs 5, Rs 7, Rs 10 and Rs 12, depending on the distance.

