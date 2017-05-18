Haryana Board HBSE 12 Class 2017 Result expected at 10 today, how to check

The Haryana Board HBSE 12 Class 2017 Result is expected to be announced today. The results would be announced after 10 AM. The students can check their results on the official website, chairperson of the board Jagbir Singh told the media.

Singh also said that the date for the HBSE 10th Result 2017 would be made known at a press conference after the Class 12 results are announced. The results for the Class 12 exam could be checked on the official website, website www.bseh.org.in.

7,51,766 students, including regular and private, appeared in Class 10 and 12 exams in Haryana. Last year, the pass percentage of Class 12 was 62.40 out of which 70.77% girls and 55.79% boys passed.

How to check Haryana Board HBSE 12 Class 2017 Result:

Log in to the website www.bseh.org.in

Click on the link for Class 12 result

Fill the registration details on the page to see their results

Check and print

OneIndia News