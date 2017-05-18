Haryana board HBSE 10th result 2017 likely on May 20, how to check

The HBSE 10th result 2017 date could be on May 20. The Haryana Board of School Education is likely to declare the class 10th secondary examination results on May 20, 2017.

Those candidates who appeared for the examination could check their results on the official website at bseh.org.in or haryana.indiaresults.com. An official announcement on the date would be made at a press conference after the Haryana Board HBSE 12 Class 2017 result is declared at 10 am today.

The evaluation of answer sheets are over and HBSE is ready with the results. We will today decide the result declaration date. We will first release marks of Class 12 students as many educational institutes like Delhi University's admission process will begin from next week, board officials told the media.

How to check HBSE 10th result 2017:

Log in to bseh.org.in

On homepage click on the ' IndiaResults.com ', as it is the official results partner of the board

', as it is the official results partner of the board Enter the required details

Check your results

Download your HBSE 10th class Result 2017

Take a print out

OneIndia News