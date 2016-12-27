Haryana: Bank robbery bid foiled

Chandigarh, Dec 27: The Haryana Police has foiled a bank robbery and arrested one person belonging to a gang involved in major bank robberies in different districts, police said on Tuesday. The gang had looted more than Rs two crore from different banks in recent months, said a police spokesman.

The robbery was foiled after information was received about some people loitering near a branch of Oriental Bank of Commerce at village Kisangarh under Meham police station in Rohtak district, 250 km from Chandigarh.

"Acting on the tip off, a police team reached the spot and arrested one accused identified as Sunil. The other accused escaped under the cover of thick fog," the police spokesman said.

During interrogation, Sunil revealed that he and his associates used to rob banks, and they had attempted to rob a bank last week also.

"They were also involved in bank robberies in Sonipat and Rewari, and had looted Rs 1.22 crore from a bank in village Saiydpur in Sonipat. They had also looted Rs 81 lakh from a bank in Rewari," he added.

Police have also recovered one walkie-talkie set from his possession, besides recovering a car, drill machine, hammer and other weapons used by the accused.

