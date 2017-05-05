Haryana assembly passes salary hike Bill

Chandigarh, May 5: The Haryana Members of Legislative Assembly of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and oppositions Indian National Lok Dal and Congress on Thursday gifted themselves 20% pay hike after they unanimously passed the Haryana salaries and allowances of ministers amendment Bill, 2017.

The Bill passed for 20% in the salaries of the speaker, deputy speaker, leader of opposition and ministers.

According to reports, the Act would have come into force with effect from April 2016.

As per the Bill, the salaries of the ministers have been hiked from Rs 50,000 to Rs 60, 000 per month besides the office allowance from Rs 2,000 to Rs 20,000 per month.

As per the Bill that was passed unanimously, the salary of leader of the opposition was also increased from Rs 50, 000 to Rs 60, 000 per month respectively.

Now the salaries of the speaker and deputy speaker had been hiked from Rs 50, 000 to Rs 60,000 per month and the office allowances from Rs 2,000 to Rs 20,000 per month.

As per the reports, the hike in the salary and office allowances of ministers would limit to an extra expenditure of Rs 47 lakh per year, while the increase in the salary of the office allowances of the speaker, deputy speaker and leader of opposition would limit to an expenditure of Rs Rs 6.7 lakh per annum.

OneIndia News