Harsh Vardhan inaugurates National Children's Science Congress

Pune, Dec 27 Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan inaugurated the 24th National Children's Science Congress (NCSC) at Vidyapratisthan's Institute of Information Technology in Baramati.

The Minister said the Centre would provide all necessary support to the growth of science and technology in the country.

NCSC will have around 850 young child scientists of India and around 100 from ASEAN & GULF. Great opportunity for ideas exchange & exposure. pic.twitter.com/uqHNPlHecT — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) December 27, 2016

"Children are the future of the country and organisation of such events would promote the science temperament and education in India," he added.

The ratio of participants this year is 45: 55 for male and female with 36 from the age group of 10 to 13.5 yrs and 264 from 13.6 to 17 yrs 👏 pic.twitter.com/fqrgNcyu5s — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) December 27, 2016

The five-day Science Congress will bring over 700 child scientists under one umbrella that will give them an opportunity to showcase their talents, an official release said.

My greetings to all the scientists, participants, members of managing committee and organisers for the 24th NCSC.

Wish you a grand success! pic.twitter.com/mrkyQP7oac — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) December 27, 2016

The top 25 projects will be shortlisted and respective students will be provided with training support, it added. NCP chief and MP Sharad Pawar was present on the occasion.

