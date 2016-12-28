Harsh Vardhan inaugurates National Children's Science Congress

The Minister said the Centre would provide all necessary support to the growth of science and technology in the country.

Pune, Dec 27 Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan inaugurated the 24th National Children's Science Congress (NCSC) at Vidyapratisthan's Institute of Information Technology in Baramati.

Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan inaugurated the 24th National Children's Science Congress. Image courtesy: @drharshvardhan

"Children are the future of the country and organisation of such events would promote the science temperament and education in India," he added.

The five-day Science Congress will bring over 700 child scientists under one umbrella that will give them an opportunity to showcase their talents, an official release said.

The top 25 projects will be shortlisted and respective students will be provided with training support, it added. NCP chief and MP Sharad Pawar was present on the occasion.

PTI

Story first published: Wednesday, December 28, 2016, 0:45 [IST]
