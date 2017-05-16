Harish Salve charged just Rs 1 to defend India in Jadhav case at ICJ

Harish Salve is one of India's leading lawyers and to defend Kulbhushan Jadhav in the International Court of Justice, he has billed the government just Rs 1. The ICJ on Monday reserved its order on an application made by India seeking to set aside the execution of Jadhav who was accused by Pakistan of being an Indian spy.

Salve it may be recalled had in flat 20 minutes argued his case last week and obtained a stay on the sentence. On Monday he advanced detailed arguments before the ICJ seeking to set aside the sentence.

Salve who is known to charge a high fee for the cases he argues only charged Rs 1 for the case before the ICJ. "Not fair. Harish Salve has charged us Rs.1- as his fee for this case (sic)," External Affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj said in a tweet.

The external affairs minister was responding to a twitter user who claimed that any good Indian lawyer would have done the same and with much less expenses than Harish Salve.

The Jadhav incident is a very emotive one for India. Jadhav was falsely convicted by Pakistan. India has maintained that Jadhav a former naval officer had turned businessman and was in Iran before Pakistan wrongly arrested him. Sources say that it was Salve who voluntarily offered to charge just Rs 1 to argue India's case on behalf of Jadhav. It was in true national spirit and keeping in mind the sentiments of the entire nation that Salve decided to charge that fee to the government of India. He is a true patriot, the source also added.

