Hardik set to enter Gujarat after six months

Udaipur, Jan 17: Patidar agitation spearhead Hardik Patel on Tuesday left for Gujarat after spending six months away from his home state in accordance with the Gujarat High Court's order.

The 23-year-old leader left for Gujarat along with his supporters in four vehicles and reached the Gujarat border without any incident, SP Udaipur Rajendra Prasad told PTI.

"A local SHO and some policemen were deployed to make sure he leaves peacefully in the morning today," he said.

Patel, who was released from jail in Gujarat after nine months in confinement in July last year, had to stay outside Gujarat for six months as per Gujarat high court direction. He was staying at a former Congress MLA's residence here during this period.

His return is being keenly watched by political parties with assembly elections to be held in Gujarat later this year. Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, which makes its debut in Gujarat in the next elections, has been seeking Patel support. In October, Mr Kejriwal tried to woo the Patidar community by calling Hardik Patel a "patriot".

PTI