Hardik Patel arrested because of 'danger to his life'

Jaipur, Dec 23: Patidar leader Hardek Patel was on Friday arrested here and he tweeted that a police officer told him that this was done because of danger to his life. Patel said he was arrested on landing at the Jaipur airport.

"Jaipur Police cited threats to my life as the reason" he was taken into custody, Patel said. He quoted an unnamed senior police officer as saying that there were "orders from above" to arrest him.

Patel earlier this week announced that he would restart the agiation for Other Backward Caste (OBC) status next year.

Patel said that this time when the agitation begins, they will be an uproar and said that they would continue to fight till the end.

