Hanzia Anan, Lashkar's deadly handler is in the Valley, security alert sounded

Who is Hanzia Anan? The Intelligence Bureau and the police in Jammu and Kashmir are on the lookout for this man who has been termed as one of Lashkar-e-Tayiba's deadliest handlers.

He had managed to infiltrate into India with an intention of directing major attacks on railway stations, bus stops and industrial areas in the Valley. Intelligence files show that he had infiltrated recently into India with the help of locals.

His location is yet to be ascertained, the IB says. He is hiding in the Valley with the help of some locals, the IB has also learnt.

Anan according to the IB is around 30 years old. He is a hardened militant of the Lashkar and has been trained in coordinating and directing attacks. The Lashkar has lost three handlers recently in the Valley after they were gunned down by security forces.

The presence of Anan in the Valley is an indicator that the Lashkar is trying to step up attacks. There are several cadres of the Lashkar already present in the Valley. However in the absence of a handler they were directionless. It is to provide that direction that Anan was sent in, the IB says.

OneIndia News