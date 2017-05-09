Hand over Kashmir to President: Defence expert tells CM Mufti

Bhopal, May 9: A defence expert on Tuesday demanded Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to hand over the government to the President.

The statement came after Mehbooba on Monday stated that 'not every youth in the state is a stone pelter'and had allegedly blamed the media for making the situation more worst in the valley.

"Mufti was only demoralising the security forces and trying to gain sympathy from people, who have been indulging in such activities," Defence expert Major General (retired)S R. Sinho told ANI.

"She was the one who released almost 700 stone pelters when she took over as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. I think we have seen that the security forces are being demoralised, because she is not taking proper action. She is not allowing the security forces to take action and by making such statements, she is only demoralising the security forces and also giving confidence to the stone pelters to get involve in such activities. I think it is the time she hands over the government to the President and recommends a President rule in the valley because the situation is getting out of control," he said.

On Monday Mehbooba said that not all the youth in the valley are stone pelters and asked if they were involved in such incidents how can the youths achieve the goals do better in all fields.

Speaking to media on Monday, Mufti said, "I know the Kashmir issue is serious, but I don't believe there is anything which cannot be resolved."

Mehbooba's statements came after she after she attended the opening ceremony of the Civil Secretariat in the state.

It is to remind that on Saturday Mehbooba asserted that Prime minister Narendra Modi was the only hope to address the 70-year-old Kashmir issue once and for all.

OneIndia News