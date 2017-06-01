Hammerhead Shark in Bahama islands

Bengalurean Ajith SN has clicked breathtaking pictures of hammer-head shark in Bahamas. Ajith is a budding diver and underwater photographer by far the only Bengalurean to specialise in underwater photography.

Last year, Ajith travelled all the way to island country Bahama to get a mesmerising pictures of hammer-head shark. There, he went to Bimini island, the westernmost district of the Bahamas, in which the species is easily found. Aith spent two hours underwater at 15 mts depth.

Ajith said 'The underwater photography happens only from November to February as it's a peak season for the hammerhead shark dive in Bimini."

Lone Hammerhead Shark Ajith SN takes close shot of Hammer-head shark in Bimini islands sea Sharks are 15 to 18 feet in length Hammerhead sharks are as big as 15 to 18 feet in length.A shoal of fish was seen tailing the fish. Shark amidst school of fish Ajith says precautions are very important as these are wild animals and one has to maintain safe distance. One has to follow diving procedures during the shoot. Hungry shark Finally, the shark swallows its prey. A visual treat to the lens.'These sharks are not aggressive but still they are wild animals and we need to respect them,' says Ajith. Ajith SN Ajith is his diving gears and camera. He is a resident of Malleshwaram.

OneIndia