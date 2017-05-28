Had failed love affairs, uncle was a headmaster: I didn't become a terrorist

I have had my fair share of break-ups. I continue to be a journalist living with my loving wife. I did not go on to become a Hizbul Mujahideen commander. Why I say this is because of the headlines that I read this morning which said, " Failed love affair made Sabzar Bhat a dreaded terrorist."

What really is the need to romanticise terror or naxalism. Several years back during an assignment at Delhi, a very senior officer had told me that romanticising terror and naxalism are the two dreaded things that does not help solve the problem.

When Burhan Wani, the horrific Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist died on July 8 there were a series of tweets describing as the son of a poor headmaster. Now that his successor Bhat has been killed there are reasons being given out why he became a terrorist.

A terrorist has a sick mind and when someone has an intention to kill to have his way through there is no justification what so ever. Whether he is the son of a poor headmaster or has had a failed love affair, there is no justification in becoming a terrorist.

If Wani was the son of a poor headmaster then it is sad that his was not able to take the values his father would have preached to the students in his school. If Sabzar Bhat became a terrorist because of a failed love affair, then he may have not been man enough to keep the girl happy.

Even if the heavens fall on your head there is no justification in becoming a terrorist. If you have a problem then fight it within the ambit of the law. If you cannot then step out. I really wish my media brothers and sisters would help the cause by not romanticising terror or naxalism. At the end of it there is no justification for violence.

OneIndia News