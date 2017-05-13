Hackathon or not? AAP-EC fight over EVM continues

Delhi's ruling party-the Aam Aadmi Party-has been in the forefront over the issue of the tampering of the electronic voting machines. On Friday, the EC hosted a meeting with 55 political parties to discuss over the EVM row in the national capital.

The EC officials also gave a detailed demonstration on various security features of the EVMs. However, now the AAP alleges that the EC has backtracked from its earlier stand of conducting a hackathon where anyone can have an access of the EVMs of the EC and can prove whether they could be tampered or not.

The EC on its part maintains that challenge to tamper EVMs is still on. Since it is a technical issue, clarity is very less about the matter.

Here we bring you a few images of the meeting between the officials and politicians that took place in the national capital on Friday...

Demo on EVMs, VVPATs EVMs and VVPATs being demonstrated during an all-party meeting convened by the EC to discuss the reliability of the EVMs in New Delhi on Friday. Trust us, EVMs are reliable Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi during the all-party meeting convened by the poll watchdog to discuss the reliability of the EVMs--an issue flagged by opposition parties--in New Delhi on Friday. Sir, please talk to us Zaidi mobbed by journalists before the meeting. Brainstorming A view of the meeting on Friday. Listen to us The EC officials addressed the meeting. Not convinced? AAP leader Manish Sisodia with AIADMK members at the meeting.

Photo credit: PTI

