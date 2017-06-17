Guv expects Siddaramaiah to act against minister in land scam

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala reported to be expecting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take action against Housing Minister M Krishnappa who is allegedly involved in a land scam.

According to reports, the governor has written a letter to Siddaramaiah asking what action he would take against his cabinet colleague after the Supreme Court verdict in connection with the irregularities in the land acquisition of agricultural land in Raghuvanahalli and Vajrahalli, off Kanakapura road.

The governor's letter is based on the complaint filed by former BJP corporator NR Ramesh alleging Krishnappa's involvement in the land scam. Subsequently, Siddaramaiah had replied to governor that his action would depend on SC judgment.

Krishnappa was inducted in the Cabinet by Siddaramaiah after dropping Vokkaliga leaders -- actor turned politician M H Ambareesh and Kimmane Ratnakar in June 2016.

OneIndia News