Gurugram: 170 students stage dharna demanding upgradation of school

Around 170 students in Gurugram's Kadarpur stage a dharna on Friday outside their school premises demanding its upgradation to the level of Senior Secondary.

Earlier, around 80 girls of a government high school in Rewari, Haryana had gone on an indefinite strike demanding upgradation of their institution, fearing they will be harassed if they travel to a senior secondary school located in a different village for higher studies.

However, the students ended their eight-day strike on May 17 after the Haryana government gave in to their demand upgrading the government high school at Gothra Tappa Dahina village in Rewari district. Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said that a notification has been issued for upgrading the high school.

According to rules, a school needs to have a minimum of 150 students in classes IX and X for it to be upgraded to the senior secondary level, while the high school in Gothra Tappa Dahina village has just 86 students.

OneIndia News