New Delhi, May 18: During the premier of his latest film, Jattu Engineer, in New Delhi on Wednesday, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the head of Dera Sacha Sauda, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make cow the 'National Mother of India'.

The film event was also attended by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari and boxer Vijender Singh.

Of late, various political and spiritual leaders have been demanding to declare cow as the national animal of the country. Currently, tiger is the national animal of India.

Even the spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan asked the Centre to declare cow as the national animal. He also demanded a ban on slaughter of all bovine animals, including cow across the country.

Khan said in April that Muslims should take the initiative to stay away from slaughter of bovine animals and not consume beef so that a good and positive message could be communicated in the country.

The comedy flick- Jattu Engineer-- is directed by Rahim and Honeypreet Insan, his daughter.

OneIndia News