Gurgaon schoolboy murder: Pinto family to approach Punjab and Haryana HC tomorrow

Hours after the direction of the Bombay High Court, top officials of the Ryan International Group- its founder Augustine F Pinto, his wife Grace Pinto, and son and CEO of the group, Ryan Pinto were asked to submit their passports by 9 pm on Thursday.

Pinto family will approach Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday and file anticipatory bail application.

On Wednesday, the Pintos had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail apprehending arrest in connection with the murder of Pradyuman Thakur last week.

The court order comes a day after the father of Pradyuman Thakur, who was killed on the Ryan International School premises in Gurugram on September 8, had filed an intervention application opposing the Pintos' anticipatory bail pleas.

The Pintos, in their pleas, said while the boy's death was unfortunate, the management cannot be held culpable and that they themselves were victims of the unfortunate circumstances.

OneIndia News

