Gurgaon: Elderly couple arrested for molesting 5-year-old grand-daughter

Gurgaon, July 7: The Gurgaon Police have arrested a 64-year-old man and his wife in connection with the alleged molestation of their 5-year-old grand-daughter, police said on Thursday.

The couple was arrested from Mumbai. While the man was arrested for molesting the minor girl repeatedly, his wife was held on charges of aiding and abetting the crime.

She also warned the girl not to talk about it, a police spokesman said.

The man and his wife have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

"The accused were arrested on July 5, from Mumbai and were brought to Gurgaon. They will be produced before a court," he added.

An FIR was lodged against them by the girl's parents on June 28 who alleged that their daughter was first molested in March last year as she complained of persistent pain in her private parts. The parents consulted doctors who could not diagnose the problem.

In May this year, the girl visited her grandparents, when the man molested the minor again. After coming back home, she complained of pain and later revealed her ordeal to her parents, following which they informed the police.

PTI