Gurgaon DC to look after accounts of Ryan International School

The District Commissioner will look after accounts for next three months following the Haryana Government's order to take over the management of Gurugram's Ryan International School.

Addressing a press conference, VP Singh, District Commissioner, said media, " Following orders by Directorate of Education to take over school's management, I will look after accounts for next three months."

"Today we had meeting with parents where they raised their concerns. A parents-teacher meeting has been scheduled for September 23," said Singh.

"Since school is re-opened, entire area (crime scene) has been sanitized so that no evidence gets destroyed," he added.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that the government would put safety audit on internal portal for parents to see. "Then we'll decide this evening if school remains open tomorrow," he said.

The Ryan International School reopened 10 days after a class 2 boy Pradyuman Thakur was found dead with his throat slit on school premises.

The gruesome murder has caused massive public outrage against the school management run by the Mumbai-based Francis Pinto and family.

Last week, Haryana Chief Minister Manohal Lal Khattar, who visited Pradyuman Thakur's home, announced that the school management will be taken over by the government.

OneIndia News