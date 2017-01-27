Gurez (J&K) avalanches: Death toll rises to 14; missing bodies of 4 jawans recovered

Srinagar, Jan 27: The death toll of soldiers hit by two avalanches in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir climbed to 14, say reports on Friday.The bodies of four missing soldiers were also recovered on Friday, add reports.

An avalanche hit an army camp in Gurez sector of Bandipora district near the Line of Control on January 25 in which several soldiers were trapped, an army official said. The official said another avalanche hit a patrol party which was on its way to a post in Gurez sector on January 25.

On Thursday, when India was celebrating its 68th Republic Day, the tragic news came to light. Three bodies of soldiers were fished out on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar mourned the death of the soldiers.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said he was "deeply saddened" at the death of the jawans. "Deeply saddened at the death of our Veer jawans in avalanche in Kashmir. Have directed the authorities for speedy search and rescue ops," the Prime Minister wrote on twitter.

"Heartfelt condolences to families of our Armymen who have lost their lives in avalanches in J&K in the past two days," Parrikar tweeted.

OneIndia News