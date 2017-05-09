Gunmen snatch car in Pulwama in Kashmir, alert sounded

Srinagar, May 9: Unknown gunmen on Tuesday snatched a car from a civilian in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, triggering an alarm.

Security forces were put on an alert after the gunmen took away the white colour car of a man at Samboora in Pulwama district, about 32 kms from here, a police official said.

The owner of the car told the police that he had purchased the vehicle recently and it did not have a permanent registration number yet, the official said.

He said the security forces have been asked to keep a vigil for any suspicious car matching the description of the stolen vehicle as it can be used by the gunmen for subversive activities.

