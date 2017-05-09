Gunmen snatch car in Pulwama in Kashmir, alert sounded

Security forces were put on an alert after the gunmen took away the white colour car of a man at Samboora in Pulwama district.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Srinagar, May 9: Unknown gunmen on Tuesday snatched a car from a civilian in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, triggering an alarm.

Gunmen snatch car in Pulwama in Kashmir, alert sounded
Image for representation only

Security forces were put on an alert after the gunmen took away the white colour car of a man at Samboora in Pulwama district, about 32 kms from here, a police official said.

The owner of the car told the police that he had purchased the vehicle recently and it did not have a permanent registration number yet, the official said.

He said the security forces have been asked to keep a vigil for any suspicious car matching the description of the stolen vehicle as it can be used by the gunmen for subversive activities.

PTI 

Read more about:

gunmen, pulwama, kashmir, alert

Story first published: Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 20:57 [IST]
Other articles published on May 9, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...