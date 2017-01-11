Gunmen open fire inside TMC’s Kharagpur office , 5 injured

Four gunmen opened fire at the Trinamool Congress party office at the Kharagpur district in West Bengal late on Wednesday evening, injuring five party leaders. The injured have been rushed to hospital and some are in a critical condition. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

The five persons had suffered bullet injuries in the head and stomach. According to eye witnesses, the gunmen first hurled country made bombs before opening fire. While the police are investigating into the matter, preliminary reports suggest that the violence could be due to infighting within the party. Police officials informed OneIndia that the probe is on and they did not wish to speculate at this juncture. The police are yet to make any arrests.

OneIndia News