Gun battle at Srinagar school, 1 CRPF personnel martyred

A gun battle has broken out in DPS Srinagar on Sunday morning. Security forces launched an offensive attack to smoke out militants who were hiding inside a school.

The gunbattle at the school followed after militants attacked CRPF (Central Reserved Police Force) personnel Saturday evening, who were deployed in their road opening duty in close proximity to the school in Pantha chowk on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

"The exchange of firing between security forces and militants began at around 3.40 am and is going on intermittently, " the police said. One CRPF personnel was martyred in the attack while a constable has been injured. The site of the attack happens to be a high-security zone located less than a kilometre away from the headquarters of Indian Army's Chinar Corps. The area was immediately cordoned off by the security forces and search operations were launched in the school premises.

OneIndia News