Gujurat: Ahead of Modi's visit, Patidar youth tonsure heads

Ahead of Prime Minister's Modi two day visit in Gujarat , Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel and 50 of his community youths tonsured their heads on Sunday to kick start Nyay Yatra.

The two-day Nyay Yatra will began from Lathidal in Botad and will cover 51 villages before concluding in Bhavnagar. Nyay Yatra aims to raise the issue of injustice to Patidar communities, farmers and women.

Patel claimed that though the BJP kept a target to win 150 out of 182 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls, it would hardly win 80 seats as not only Patels but women, Dalits, tribal people and the youth from other castes too were not happy with the ruling party.

Modi will begin the Gujarat visit on Monday from Kutch district in the state to inaugurate development works at Kandla and dedicate to the nation Narmada Water pumping station at Bhachau in the same district

Modi will then attend another programme at Kandla Port Trust, one of India's largest seaports along the Gulf of Kutch in Kutch district, where he will dedicate to the nation various developmental works.

OneIndia News