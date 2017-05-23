GujCET 2017 results declared, how to check: Marksheets available till 4

The GujCET 2017 Results or Gujarat Common Entrance Test results have been announced. The information is available at the official website. Marksheets will be available at the distribution centre between 10 and 4 pm.

The examinations were conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). The results can be checked on www.gseb.org. 2.67 lakh students appeared for the GujCET on 10 and 11 May. The exam is conducted for the admission courses in engineering and degree and diploma pharmacy courses for both medical and non medical streams.

How to check GujCET 2017 Results:

Go to www. gseb.org

Click the link 'Gujarat CET Result 2017

Enter roll number and other credentials

Log in by entering your registration details

Click on submit to view your result.

Download results

Take a print out

