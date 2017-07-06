A K Joti takes over as Chief Election Commissioner of India

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Achal Kumar Joti has taken charge as the 21st Chief Election Commissioner of India. He was appointed on Monday as the CET.

India's new Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Joti poses in his office as he takes charge as the Chief Election Commissioner after Nasim Zaidi retires on Thursday.
India's new Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Joti poses in his office as he takes charge as the Chief Election Commissioner after Nasim Zaidi retires on Thursday. Photo credit: PTI

He takes over from Nasim Zaidi. Jyoti who retired from the post today.

A K Joti was the Election Commissioner of India along with O P Rawat. Joti born on 23 January 1953 is an IAS officer from the Gujarat cadre. The 64 year old Joti has also served as the Chief Secretary of Gujarat. He has also served as the Chairman of the Kandla Port Trust between 1999 and 2004 and Managing Director of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL). After retiring as the chief secretary in January 2013, he was appointed as the State Vigilance Commissioner of Gujarat.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

achal kumar joti, election commision, nasim zaidi, gujarat

Story first published: Thursday, July 6, 2017, 11:54 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 6, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...