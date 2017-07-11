Gujarat traders' mannequin-protest to condemn attack on Amarnath Yatris

While leaders across the country and the world condemned the attack on Amarnath yatris in Kashmir, traders in Gujarat expressed their protest in a unique way. Traders in Valsad dressed mannequins outside their shops in black as a mark of protest against terrorism.
Mannequins become tools of protest
Mannequins dressed in black outfits were found outside textile and clothing stores in Gujarat's Valsad on Tuesday. The mannequins were used as means by traders to express their sadness and protest over the terrorist attack on Yatris.
5 of 7 killed were from Gujarat
Out of the seven killed in Monday's attack, five were from Gujarat while two others were from Maharashtra. Out of the five from Gujarat, three victims hailed from Valsad alone. Traders stood in solidarity with those affected by Monday's terror attack.
Placards on mannequins condemning attack
Not stopping at dressing up their mannequins in black, some shop owners went one step ahead and put placards around them. Cardboards and placards condemning the attack and praying for those killed in the attack were hung around the mannequins.
Nation saddened over attack on Amarnath yatris
Various organisations across the country have decided to hold silent protests over the incident. A peace rally is being organised in Hyderabad to pay respects to those who lost their lives in the attack. Telangana Jagruti, a social organisation, has called for a candlelight march at 7.30 PM in Hyderabad condemning the attack.
OneIndia News