Gujarat to nominate Amarnath bus driver Salim for bravery award

Surat, July 11: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said he will nominate the driver Salim of the Amarnath bus that was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir for a bravery award.

"We want to thank the bus driver who saved many lives amid heavy firing. The Gujarat government will nominate Salim for the bravery award with the central government," Rupani told the media at the airport where he had come to receive the remains of the pilgrims.

Seven people were killed and 19 others injured on Monday evening when militants opened fire at the bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Salim told reporters that god gave him the strength to keep driving despite the firing.

"Firing was going on from all sides, so I kept driving and did not stop," he said. "God gave me the strength to keep moving... I just did not stop anywhere."

