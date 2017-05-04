Gujarat: School where Mahatma Gandhi studied to be shut, museum to come up

The Gujarat education department has started to close down the Alfred High School, where Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi studied. All 150 students here have been given their school leaving certificates.

The school will now be converted into a into a world-class museum in his memory. The government in 2016 issued a notification the school will be converted into musuem worth Rs 12 crore and that the students be shifted to Karansinhji High School. Since there was adequate space to carve out a museum and also run the school, the government had decided to completely convert into a musuem.

The students and teachers were handed down leaving certificates and asked to fend for themselves.

According to state official, the students in the school had been unable to perform well in board exams for almost a decade and enrolment had dipped.

Alfred High School is the first English school in the region which was constructed during the British rule by political agent Kernel Singh. Mahatma Gandhi when he was 18-year-old had graduated from this school in 1887.

However, after India got independence in 1947, the school was renamed the Mohandas Gandhi High School in the honour of Mahatma Gandhi.

OneIndia News