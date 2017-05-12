Gujarat’s pride: Farhana Bavani, daughter of autorickshaw driver, who topped Class 12 exams

Ahmedabad, May 12: It was a great day for 17-year-old Farhana Bavani from Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Thursday. After all, she topped the Class 12 board exams in science stream, the results of which were declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Thursday.

Along with Farhana, her entire family celebrated her success, especially her father, Farooqbhai, an autorickshaw driver and the sole breadwinner for the entire family. It was the hard work of the father-daughter duo that brought such incredible results.

The teenager, a student of FD High School, Juhapura, scored a total percentile of 99.52 and 94 per cent, as per reports.

In spite of all odds and financial struggle, the brilliant and gusty Farhana wants to be a doctor in future.

"I got an A-1 grade, which is hard to achieve, even for the brightest students. I have worked really hard for these exams and stayed consistent in all four semesters by scoring well. I hope this takes me forward. NEET was a huge blow and I wish we had more time to prepare for it," she told Ahmedabad Mirror.

"Her parents were on a verge of breaking down point as they were dejected with the NEET exam that was held recently," added Ahmedabad Mirror.

OneIndia News