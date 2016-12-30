Gujarat:Mini-truck ploughs into procession, leaves 5 dead

Ahmedabad, Dec 30: Five persons, including three children, were killed and three others were injured when they were run over by a mini-truck at a victory procession of a sarpanch in Sehra taluka of Panchmahal district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred when the truck driver lost his control on the vehicle while going downhill on a road near Jethli-Bor village in evening. The deceased included a 6-year-old girl, two boys in age group of 16 to 17 and two men.

"Around 50 to 60 persons took out a procession to celebrate the victory of a local sarpanch who won in Gram Panchayat polls after Wednesday's counting. The deceased were also among the revellers who were walking ahead of the mini-truck which was also part of the procession," said Sehra police sub-inspector A A Chaudhary.

On Wednesday, counting of votes was held across Gujarat for more than 8000 Gram Panchayats, which went to polls on December 27. Primary facie, brake failure on a gradient caused the accident.

"As soon as the procession reached downhill slope, the truck, which was behind them, lost control and ploughed into the revellers. Five of them died on the spot while three others were injured.

"Since the truck was very old, there is a high possibility that its breaks failed," Chaudhary said. He said a case is being registered in this regard.

