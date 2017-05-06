Gujarat: Judicial probe ordered into custodial death of tribal arrested for cow slaughter

The Gujarat government on Saturday ordered a judicial probe into the custodial death of a tribal man. Kodar Gamar who was arrested under the state's new cow protection law for allegedly slaughtering bovines died while in police custody on Thursday.

The Sabarkantha police, under whose custody Gamar died maintained that he collapsed suddenly after a bath on Wednesday and died in the hospital on Thursday. The 60-year-old tribal man was arrested for slaughtering cows. The local police claim that he had complained of uneasiness earlier in the day and collapsed on Wednesday evening. The entire episode, the police claim was recorded by the police station's CCTV cameras.

Police said that they took the accused to a local hospital but his condition deteriorated. He was then shifted to the Khedbrahma civil hospital and from there was referred to the Ahmedabad civil hospital. Gamar breathed his last there.

Following outrage over his death, the Gujarat government ordered a judicial probe

OneIndia News