Gujarat: Hindu man gets heart of Muslim person

Ahmedabad, Dec 19 A Muslim man, declared brain dead following an accident, became the saviour of a 49-year-old Hindu person. The heart of the 37-year-old Muslim man was today transplanted in the body of a Hindu patient at a private hospital here.

The harvested heart was brought here from Bhavnagar city, around 180 kms away, through two green corridors in 82 minutes flat, hospital officials said. Doctors at the hospital claimed that in a first heart transplant surgery in Gujarat. "The recipient was 49-year-old patient from Jamnagar, and the donor was a 37-year-old male from Chorvadala village of Bhavnagar district who was declared brain dead after he met with a road accident on Saturday night," said doctor Dhiren Shah of CIMS Hospitals Ahmedabad.

The donor was operated at Bhavnagar government hospital. While the hospital refused to disclose the names of the donor and the patient due to legal and ethical reasons, it confirmed that they belong to Muslim and Hindu communities, respectively.

"A special green corridor of 6 minutes 22 seconds was made in Bhavnagar. A green corridor of 14 minutes was made in Ahmedabad. The heart was harvested today at 8:16 AM. The whole process could be successfully done with the help of police and minister of state for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja," he said.

PTI