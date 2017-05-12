Gujarat: Groom dies during wedding ceremony

The groom was declared brought dead after he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Vadodara, May 12: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old groom collapsed on the floor due to a heart attack during the wedding the procession in Borsad town of Gujarat.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Tuesday night in Borsad.

The groom collapsed on the ground

The incident occurred when the procession was underway on Tuesday night at the bride's home with the family members joyously dancing while the groom identified as Sagar Solanki who was sitting on a friend's shoulder, suddenly collapsed.

He was declared brought dead by the doctors in the hospital. Sagar, hailing from Ranoli village in Anand district, worked in a private company.

Soon after the incident, families of both the groom and bride called off the celebrations.

