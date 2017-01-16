Gujarat govt's primary school assessment drive 'Gunotsav' begins

Ahmedabad, Jan 16: Gujarat Government's annual 'Gunotsav' drive wherein each and every primary school in the state is evaluated and given grades began today with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani visiting a school in Kalasar village.

Under "Gunotsav", authorities ranging from the CM to all class-II officers are supposed to visit each and every primary school for assessment and list them in grade scale from A to D. During his visit to the school in Surendranagar district, Rupani reviewed the performance and also had a mid-day meal with students.

Addressing villagers later, he said, "the state government is committed to make all the primary schools of the state as smart schools." He called upon retired teachers and village elders to take interest in the development of primary schools. Rupani said his government is concerned about education of the underprivileged children and runs many schemes for their welfare.

Rupani will visit two different villages in other parts of state during remaining two days of the three-day drive, stated an official release. Similarly, all ministers, top police officials as well as bureaucrats will also visit various schools.

