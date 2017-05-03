Gujarat diamond baron donates Rs 200 crore for Modi’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign

Gandhinagar, May 3: It is not every day that we see such generosity in India. A Gujarat-based diamond merchant on Wednesday donated Rs 200 cr for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet campaign-- Beti Bachao,Beti Padhao (Save girl child, educate girl child).

"Gujarat: A person from Surat gives bond of Rs 200 cr to 10,000 girls of Patidar community, inspired by PM Modi's 'Beti Bachao,Beti Padhao'," tweeted ANI.

The man behind this massive donation for girls' empowerment is Laljibhai Badshah, who is a Surat-based diamond baron.

The campaign aims at ensuring girls are born, nurtured and educated without discrimination to become empowered citizens of this country. The Campaign interlinks national, state and district level interventions with community level action in 100 districts, bringing together different stakeholders for accelerated impact, stated ministry of women and child development on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

The overall goal of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme is to celebrate girl child and enable her education.

"The objectives of the scheme are--prevent gender biased sex selective elimination, ensure survival and protection of the girl child and ensure education of the girl child," added ministry of women and child development.

OneIndia News