Gujarat: Bus carrying Congress supporters overturn, 35 injured

Bardoli, May 1: Thirty-five people were on Monday injured, 20 of them seriously, when a bus overturned at Kanja village in Tapi district of Gujarat, police said.

The bus was carrying Congress supporters to Dediapada town in tribal-dominated Narmada district where party vice president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a public gathering, they said.

The incident took place before noon when the bus with 35 people onboard overturned after losing balance at a sharp turn at Kanja village in Vyara tehsil on Ukai Dam canal road, a Mandvi police station official from neighbouring Surat district said.

The injured have been admitted to Bardoli civil hospital in Surat metropolitan region.

It is to remind that Rahul Gandhi will address the rally in poll-bound Gujarat. The Gujarat elctions are to be held later this year.

PTI