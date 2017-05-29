Gujarat Board GSEB SSC class 10 results declared, how to check

The Gujarat Board GSEB SSC class 10 results have been declared. Students can check their GSEB SSC Class 10 results after entering their examination details on the official website.

An official press release from the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSHSEB) had last week notified that the results for the GSEB Secondary School Certificate (SSC) class 10 exams will be declared on May 29 at 8 am.

Students can check their results at gseb.org.

How to check Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10 SSC Results

Go to gseb.org

Click on class 10 SSC results link

Enter your Class 10 SSC examination registration details

Submit the details you have entered

See your results

Take a prinout

OneIndia News