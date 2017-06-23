GTA chief Bimal Gurung, 43 GJM members resign from Gorkhaland Territorial Administration

In a bid to step up their stir for a separate state GJM Chief Bimal Gurung resigned as chief executive of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration on Friday.

Along with Gurung, 43 members of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha also resigned from GTA.

After the resignation, GJM chief Bimal Gurung said that 'Indefinite strike to continue in hill city, the members will burn GTA agreement on 27 June.'

The GJM members resignations from GTA comes after the all party meeting in the hills where it was decided that the party will withdraw from the tripartite GTA Accord.

In the June 20 meeting, all the 14 influential political parties and public organizations of the hills had unanimously declared their support to the longstanding demand for a separate Gorkhaland state in north Bengal.

The GJM has been ruling GTA since 2012 and its five-year term is set to expire this year.

