GST should’ve been delayed by 2 months: Chidambaram

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Thursday hit out at the Centre for the hasty implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Chidambaram, in a press conference on GST, said that GST roll out should have been delayed by two months.

He suggested that the process should have undergone a dry run before implementation. He further raised the demand that the real estate, electricity, and petroleum products be brought under GST regime.

Chidambaram said: "Aim was that one indirect tax will subsume all other indirect taxes, this GST fails to achieve that. We demand that real estate, electricity, and petroleum products be brought under GST."

In fact, Chidambaram a few days back had told that the current GST bill is not the original GST that experts had drafted earlier. The current tax rule will seriously impact inflation.

OneIndia News