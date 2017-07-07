GST rollout in J&K: This day will be written in golden words, says Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that after implementation of GST, all eyes were set on Jammu and Kashmir assembly. She further said,''Our nation, PM, President maintained our dignity, we maintained theirs.''

Speaking at Jammu Kashmir assembly, Mufti said,'' What we are witnessing today, this day will be written in golden words.''

Earlier today, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly passed the state GST Bill 2017 amidst opposition boycott, making it the last state in the country to join the new tax regime.

The bill entitled the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017 moved by Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu was adopted by a voice vote as all opposition members decided to boycott the proceedings, accusing the government of undermining the special status of the state by seeking a presidential order for extending the GST regime.

OneIndia News