GST rollout: Govt relaxes filing deadline for first 2 months

The GST Council has eased the the filing deadlines for the first two months to help businesses prepare better. The council however rejected demands of postponing the GST rollout.

The government said a new form (GSTR-3B) will be available for the first two months, which will enable businesses to file returns and pay taxes. They will then get an additional 25 days to complete the online filing requirement for July. For August, they will get an additional 10 days. If there are gaps between the new form and final filing (GSTR-3), additional tax will be collected.

Fresh registration is scheduled to commence from June 25 and revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia suggested that businesses should not rush as 30 days will be given to register. Similarly, for those with provisional IDs, there was no need to rush as they will have three months, he added.

OneIndia News