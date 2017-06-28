GST roll out: Who are opposing GST and why?

As the countdown has begun for the roll out of GST from July 1, there is opposition to GST from sector and region specific traders.

Business daily LiveMint has prepared a sector and region specific list of traders protesting the Goods and Services Tax.

Mainly, textiles, retail, road construction, furniture, and diamond sectors have expressed their concern.

Textiles merchants from Andhra Pradesh are concerned about increased compliance burden on traders, who are on three-day protest from Tuesday. In Gujarat, 5% GST rate on job work given to allied sectors is a matter of concern. In Telangana businessmen oppose differential GST rates on yarn, fabric, which they believe will allegedly benefit only large integrated mills.

As far as retail is concerned, Gujarat traders are worried about overall impact on traders; about road construction, state level contracts have no "change in law" clause* and developers have to absorb any extra tax cost due to GST.

Gujarat, which is the hub of diamond trade, traders are demanding to lower of 3% GST rate in that sector. Furniture traders from Delhi are on three-day protest from Monday opposing the 28% GST rate.

OneIndia News