GST roll out: Teething problem will be solved soon, says Arvind Subramanian

New Delhi, July 1: Chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian on Friday night exuded confidence of resolving teething problems of GST implementation in one-two months.

"There will be some hurdles initially. But we will be able to remove them in 1-2 months," Subramanian told media after attending the GST roll out ceremony held in Parliament.

Describing the GST as a "disruptive change", President Pranab Mukherjee in his speech said there are bound to be some teething troubles which will have to be resolved quickly to ensure growth momentum of the economy is not impacted.

"Initially, there will be some problems, but both Center and states are determined to resolve them," Central Vigilance Commissioner K.V. Chowdary said. GST is an important move, he said, adding, it will curb black-marketing and improve ease of doing business. Asked if prices of some goods will shoot up with GST in place, he said, "That is not correct, when the government has said it is revenue-neutral GST. The government is not earning additional revenue."

